SALISBURY — Raising the roads by 3.5 feet was among the options considered at a public meeting to ensure the resiliency of Ring’s Island in the face of rising seas and climate change.
The town received a $157,500 Municipal Vulnerability Program grant from the state last year to evaluate the potential impact of climate change on Salisbury.
Resiliency on Ring’s Island has become a high priority when studying climate change’s impact on Salisbury, so the town held the meeting Thursday at Town Hall to discuss the issue, according to Planning Director Lisa Pearson.
Pearson was joined by Steve Roy, senior technical leader of the engineering firm Weston & Sampson. Roy told an audience of about 25 residents that Salisbury should plan for 40 inches of sea level rise by 2070.
Precipitation may increase in the winter and spring, and the risk of drought will increase in the summer and fall, according to Roy.
“We are seeing a pattern of changes where our winters are a lot warmer,” Roy said. “We are seeing less snowpack. We are seeing earlier spring temperatures and we are now seeing rainfall that is occurring in large, big events rather than scattered evenly across the year.”
Roy said increased flooding is expected to lead to more erosion; winter ice and snowstorms are expected to increase; and the average temperature could also jump 10 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100.
“Along with a sea level rise and more high-intensity rainfall, we get additional erosion that occurs with higher velocities of the water running off all the surfaces,” Roy said.
Ring’s Island is an area that sees significant flooding at certain times of the year, according to Roy.
“Because it is an island, it can be isolated at certain times,” Roy said. “The flooding conditions are expected to worsen under this climate change model under the scenario of more intense rainfall and rising sea levels. The average daily high tide will be increasing and the elevations that are increasing could be in the range of 4, to as much as 10 feet, depending upon which scenarios you are looking at.”
Pearson said the town has also worked with Woods Hole Group, which conducted a hydraulic analysis of local waterways so that Weston & Sampson can determine what engineering options are available to prevent flooding on Ring’s Island.
Roy said Weston & Sampson is looking at potentially opening and improving culverts on Ring’s Island; building a bridge across the marsh at Ferry Road; or raising the road in the area of March Road and Ferry Road by 3.5 feet.
“The elevation that we are designing to in the modeling is 9.5 feet,” Roy said. “The elevation on the roads out there right now is 6 feet.”
Wendy Pike of 2nd Street voiced her support for building a bridge over the marsh at Ferry Road.
“I’d vote for that,” she said.
Larry O’Brien, a 1st Street resident, said he liked Weston & Sampson’s plan to possibly add sidewalks on March Road.
“Anything that could connect them through to March Road would be great,” O’Brien said. “Especially going to Ring’s Island because there is a tremendous amount of foot traffic coming through that area, over the bridge, from the bike path (in Newburyport.) I think that sidewalks are something that Ring’s Island could really use.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
