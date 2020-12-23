SALISBURY — The School House Lane neighborhood is growing and the town is looking for some state money to keep up.
According to Town Manager Neil Harrington, the area surrounding the Forest Road, Gerrish Road and School House Lane neighborhoods on the east side of Lafayette Road (and just north of the town center) has been attracting real estate development.
"There is currently a four-unit, single-family home development going on the corner of School House Lane and Forest Road. Those are being built now," Harrington said. "Also, on Gerrish Road, there is a nine-unit subdivision that was just approved abutting the rail trail property and close to Lafayette Road."
Boston-based development company 6 Forest Road LLC also recently announced plans to build a 76-unit condominium complex at 6 Forest Road.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson hosted a remote Zoom meeting on Dec. 7 for residents of the neighborhood to survey what types of improvements would be helpful amidst the new developments. According to Harrington, new sidewalks, better signage and new paving were common themes during that meeting, so the town submitted a $250,000 application for a state Housing Choice grant.
Housing Choice grants are available to communities looking to provide safety and other infrastructure improvements where new housing is being built.
"Sidewalks are sorely lacking in that neighborhood," Harrington said. "We also need improved signage. The conditions of the roads will eventually need to be improved and we need to repave those streets. But the first priority is the sidewalks. There are children in the neighborhood and those streets will be more heavily traveled now that there is going to be new housing. So, we need safe ways for the kids to get around the neighborhood and also to walk to the Salisbury Elementary School, which is not terribly far away."
Harrington added that the hoped-for $250,000 would be used to fund infrastructure engineering costs.
"This would probably be a 2-year process," he said. "The money that we are applying for initially is for engineering funding. Then, if the funds are approved and we get the grant, then we will probably come back and apply for the actual construction money next year. So it would be a multi-year process."
Harrington said making use of state grants has been very helpful in assisting Salisbury's growth. The town was successful in applying for a $250,000 Housing Choice grant used for improvements at Partridge Brook Park in 2018.
"It is sort of part and parcel in the way that we have tried to pick off various neighborhoods that need infrastructure improvements. We have applied for plenty of grants that match up well with these kinds of neighborhoods," he said. "For example, in the President's Street neighborhood which is the Garfield, Adams and Washington Street neighborhood off of Beach Road, we were able to get (Community Development Block Grant) funding for infrastructure improvements there because that qualified as a low or moderate income neighborhood."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.