SALISBURY — The town will need to move quickly if it is going to get its hands on more than 200,000 cubic yards of sand.
The federal fiscal 2022 budget includes $19 million to dredge sand from the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers.
Salisbury and Newbury have joined Newburyport in asking for as much sand as they can get to replenish local beaches.
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen Monday he recently met with Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday, Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, as well as state Reps. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury and Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown to work out the allocation of sand.
More than 220,000 cubic yards of Merrimack River sand is expected to be used to rebuild the beach at Reservation Terrace on Plum Island, according to Harrington.
Harrington has made a claim to some of the 200,000 to 300,000 cubic yards of Piscataqua River sand he hopes to use to replenish the dunes at Salisbury Beach.
The cost of transporting sand is left up to the state and municipalities to work out.
"They estimate that it will be between $3 and $4 per cubic yard,” Harrington said. "So, if you do the math, we are looking at 150,000 to 175,000 cubic yards for Salisbury. That is somewhere in between $450,000 and $600,000."
Salisbury received 36,000 cubic yards of sand dredged from the Merrimack in 2010.
Harrington said the town has set aside $150,000 to buy sand and hopes to partner with the state for further funding, just as it did in 2010.
"We hope to have the state pick up a portion of the nonfederal share, being 35%," he said.
Harrington said he hopes to enlist the state legislative delegation to convince Gov. Charlie Baker to have the Department of Conservation and Recreation contribute some funding for transporting sand.
"I think it is safe to say that Salisbury probably could not afford an extra $450,000, which would get us to $600,000," Harrington said. "Somewhere in that range of the $150,000 that we have on hand and the $600,000 of the potential cost, we would have to come up with some. But the state would have to come up with the difference if this is going to work."
The commitment for funding would need to be in place before the project goes out to bid in late spring or early summer, Harrington said.
"The project would commence in the late fall and run over the winter," he said. "I'm told they can't do it over the summertime. As I said, it is an Army Corps of Engineers project so the Army controls the bidding."
Harrington said he plans to go to the annual spring Town Meeting with a spending request once the final amount has been tallied.
"I think, in any scenario, it would be more than $150,000 for us," he said. "Hopefully, the state will agree at that point on how much they are willing to pay."
Harrington added that if Salisbury does not have a funding mechanism in place by the time the project goes out to bid, the sand would go to the municipalities that do.
"We could have at least 150,000 cubic yards of sand potentially, and I would like to think most likely coming our way," Harrington said. "This is going to be a tremendous boon to Salisbury Beach and the resilience of the dunes."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
