SALISBURY — A Beach Road man arrested last November after a SWAT team converged upon his home was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to domestic violence offenses Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Robert Ferrera, 33, saw a year of his sentence suspended for three years while on probation and was given credit for 196 days already served behind bars. In addition to assault and battery on a family/household member, Ferrera was convicted on a strangulation/suffocation charge. During his time on probation, Ferrera must wear a GPS monitoring device, stay out of Newbury and Newburyport, abide by all restraining orders, must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, and must comply with all mental health-related conditions and treatments.
On the morning of Nov. 4, local and area police amassed in the town's municipal parking lot before swarming Ferrera's Tidewater apartment. He was wanted by Newbury police for domestic violence offenses.
Ferrera’s mental state was among the factors that prompted local police to call for help from a regional SWAT team.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the residents’, suspect’s and officers’ safety, we utilized our partnership with the North East Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council,” Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said in a November statement. “Specially trained and equipped officers served the arrest warrant and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”
Officers from various departments responded, along with an armored rescue vehicle, before serving the warrant. Their presence drew an almost immediate response from nearby residents and others who posted comments on social media.
Court records describe Ferrera as a military veteran in excellent physical condition who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has had several recent run-ins with police. In 2016, he was sentenced to a year in jail in Maine for carrying a concealed weapon.
The incident that led to Newbury police issuing an arrest warrant took place at the victim’s home the night before. Ferrera grabbed the victim by the throat with one hand and squeezed so hard she could not breathe, according to Newbury police Sgt. Stephen Jenkins’ report. Ferrera squeezed for about 10 seconds before letting go, the report said.
Ferrera accused her of calling the police on him.
“This was in reference to recent public Facebook posts he made in which he made disturbing comments that prompted a Salisbury PD well-being check,” Jenkins wrote in the report.
After the incident, the victim and a friend drove Ferrera back to his apartment and then contacted police. She also obtained an emergency restraining order.
Her call prompted a Newbury police officer to be stationed near her home and a Salisbury police officer to watch the Tidewater at Salisbury apartment complex, Jenkins added in his report.
Daily News reporter Matt Petry contributed to this report.
