Salisbury man captures pandemic impact with his drone

NEWBURYPORT — Through a series of short videos shot on a tiny, nimble drone, a Salisbury man has starkly illustrated how the coronavirus dramatically changed daily life around Greater Newburyport almost overnight.
The videos are the work of C.J. Fitzwater, an auto auctioneer who uploads them on YouTube and then shares the links on area Facebook pages. His most recent drone video captured the eerily quiet Newburyport waterfront.
“That’s one of the busiest areas on a nice day,” Fitzwater said. “Usually, that place is loaded with people. There was nobody there. It’s the reality of what time we live in.”
Fitzwater has been flying drones for more than a year and recently began putting his videos online.
His main drone is a tiny but technologically packed Mavic Mini. It was the same drone that shot the waterfront video and a video of Atkinson Common about the same time.
“That drone is like the iPhone of drones, anyone can fly it,” Fitzwater said. “You get good shots every time you fly.”
Perhaps his most satisfying video was one he shot in January over and around The Pink House near Plum Island Airport. The video required the approval of the FAA and close communication with the Save The Pink House organization, but it was well worth it, Fitzwater said.
“It was my most favorite video to do because the subject matter was so alluring,” he said.
Fitzwater said videos, like the one Tuesday of the waterfront, can be shot and completed within a few hours.
The video was recorded shortly after Gov. Charlie Baker announced he was extending the state’s stay-at-home advisory until at least May 4. Disappointed and frustrated, Fitzwater drove over to the empty waterfront and began shooting footage.
“I went down there and flew the thing for 10 to 15 minutes,” Fitzwater said.
Once back home, he edited the footage, added a song he enjoyed, and uploaded the roughly three-minute video on YouTube.
“It’s real quick, real easy,” he said.
Fitzwater said he will continue to fly his drone until he captures every well-known sight in the area, meaning there will be plenty more YouTube videos to enjoy.
To check out Fitzwater’s Newburyport waterfront video and others, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DidYey3itU&list=LLg3GFu_t-C44csJyf5gj2qg&index=2&t=0s.
Dave Rogers is reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Following him on Twitter @drogers41008.
