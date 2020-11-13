SALISBURY — A local man on the verge of injecting himself with fentanyl only to be stopped by Salisbury police officers was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to several drug charges Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Michael J. Bussey, 27, was in a Tree House Motel room shortly after midnight on Aug. 24 when police received a phone call saying he was about to kill himself. Police officers stopped him from shooting up and then charged him with possession of Class A, B and E drugs, according to court documents.
In District Court on Monday, Bussey pleaded guilty to all charges via videoconference. As part of his plea deal, Bussey was given credit for 77 days already served in jail.
When Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski responded to the Brissette Avenue motel on Aug. 24, he saw a “freshly loaded” uncapped hypodermic needle containing fentanyl.
The officer, accompanied by Officer Timothy Rivet, also found a small, clear plastic baggie containing “two large chunks” of fentanyl that weighed 4.7 grams.
Szymkowski also found between 25 and 40 needles, three strips of suboxone, and a small amount of anabolic steroids, according to his report.
