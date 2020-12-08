SALISBURY – A local man admitted during Tuesday's appearance in Newburyport District Court that he brutally attacked a taxi cab driver last year and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
But 37-year-old Paul Aponte of Lafayette Street saw all jail time suspended for a year while he's on probation. During probation, Aponte must stay out of trouble with the law, complete an anger management program and pay a $50 fine.
A Cars Taxi driver had just walked out of the Gulf Express gas station in Salisbury Square around 7 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2019, when Aponte jumped him outside the store. Aponte punched him several times before taking off behind the building.
The victim, who had a swollen left eye and a cut over the other one, told police he dated Aponte's wife while the two had temporarily split.
"For some time now Aponte has been taunting (the victim) and yelling at him whenever they see each other," Salisbury police Officer Craig Goodrich wrote in his report.
Aponte's wife was across the street at a laundromat at the time of the incident and likely saw what happened. But when she was interviewed by police, she told officers it was probably a "drug deal gone bad."
