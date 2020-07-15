SALISBURY — A Beach Road resident was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning after a freak ladder accident that resulted in a stick impaling one of his eyes.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was cleaning his gutters about 11 a.m. when the aluminum ladder he was on folded up on him. He fell roughly 10 feet to the ground.
Salisbury Fire Department Capt. Michael Merritt said the man was conscious and alert when firefighters responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.