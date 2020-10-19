SALISBURY – A local man facing his fifth drunken driving charge was thrown in jail Monday after an Essex County prosecutor said the man defied a judge's order not to drink alcohol while awaiting trial.
Donald P. LaRiviere, 59, then of Haverhill, was arrested Oct. 12, 2017, following a traffic stop in Salisbury that began in Seabrook. Salisbury police charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol (fifth offense), and operating a vehicle with a revoked license due to OUI and marked lanes.
The owner of a Haverhill-based moving company, LaRiviere was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury on Feb. 1, 2018, and arraigned a week later in the same courthouse. Following LaRiviere's arraignment, Judge Timothy Feeley released him on several conditions including not drinking alcohol and wearing an alcohol monitoring device.
But according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, LaRiviere twice tested positive for alcohol prompting Salisbury police to arrest him Sunday at 10 p.m. at his new address, 191 Beach Road, Apt. A113, Salisbury.
At a brief hearing inside Newburyport District Court on Monday morning, Judge Jane Prince ordered LaRiviere to be held in custody so he can be transferred to Salem Superior Court. There he is expected to have a release revocation hearing based on the two alleged violations.
LaRiviere's arrest comes about a month after the state Supreme Judicial Court denied his attempt to have crucial evidence thrown out prior to trial. He argued, through his attorney, that he was pulled over by a Seabrook, New Hampshire, police officer in Salisbury. Because of that, Seabrook Officer Daniel Henderson lacked the authority to stop him in Massachusetts, LaRiviere's lawyer argued.
Shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, 2017, Henderson says he saw LaRiviere driving erratically on Route 1A in Seabrook. Henderson tried to stop LaRiviere by turning on his blue emergency lights but LaRiviere kept driving toward Salisbury. Just over the state line, Henderson blared his siren, prompting LaRiviere to pull over.
Henderson stayed in his car as he asked his dispatcher to alert Salisbury police that he had pulled over a motorist in their town. He made no direct contact with LaRiviere.
Salisbury police Officer Jeremy Kelley arrived five minutes later and spoke to Henderson about what had happened in Seabrook. Kelley then spoke to LaRiviere, who appeared intoxicated. LaRiviere eventually consented to and failed a series of field sobriety tests that prompted Kelley to charge him in Salisbury with his fifth driving under the influence offense.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
