Salisbury man named VP of Port Chamber of Commerce 

NEWBURYPORT – The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry filled an important hole within its ranks Tuesday hiring a Salisbury resident to become its newest vice president of membership.
Nate Allard is expected to start in his new role Nov. 2, taking over from Mark Iannuccillo who resigned in August to accept a business development position with Salem Five Cents Savings Bank.
“I’m happy to take on the challenges, it’s exciting and I think it will be my forever home,” Allard said during a Tuesday phone interview.
Prior to joining the chamber, Allard served as director of marketing for the True North Ale Company’s tap room in Ipswich. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and has spent much of his career helping businesses with event planning, customer service, sales and digital marketing.
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Frank Cousins said he was thrilled to have a person of Allard’s background and skills at the chamber. Allard’s duties will include marketing, attracting new members and keeping current members happy.
“He’s a good guy, I really like him,” Cousins said.
With COVID-19 restrictions shuttering businesses and sharply curtailing consumer spending, Allard acknowledged he’s joining the chamber at an unsettling and uncertain time.
“It’s a good opportunity to get creative,” Allard said.
Despite the challenges confronting Allard and the entire chamber, Cousins expressed optimism that Allard and the region’s business community would rise to the occasion.
“He’ll jump right out of the frying pan,” Cousins said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
