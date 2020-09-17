SALISBURY — A local man who admitted threatening a woman at knifepoint and then threatening suicide by police was sentenced to 210 days in jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to two charges in Newburyport District Court.
But because Omer J. Blais, 50, of Lafayette Road, Salisbury, had already served 210 days in jail, he was expected to be released from custody. He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery of a family/household member (subsequent offense).
In January 2019, Blais completed a 98-day jail sentence for an earlier assault and battery of a family/household member. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a harassment prevention order and was sentenced to a year’s probation.
Roughly two year earlier, Blais was sentenced to 18 months in jail for the same offense. In all, Blais had been convicted of a domestic violence-related offense three times prior to Tuesday, according to court records.
Salisbury police Officers Michael Tullercash and Brian Verney responded to a domestic call on Feb. 15 about 9:10 p.m. involving a woman who said Blais threatened her with a knife and then threatened to provoke a police officer into killing him. The woman, who was outside when police arrived, was taken to Verney’s cruiser to keep warm.
Tullercash, armed with his firearm, and Verney, holding his Taser, knocked on the front door. When the door opened, the officers asked Blais to step back into the home.
“Blais complied and sat down and said ‘I don’t want to get Tased,’ and was compliant from this point forward,” Tullercash wrote in his report. “Officer Verney holstered his Taser and I holstered my weapon. In plain sight right at the front door on a dresser was a large kitchen knife and a wooden baseball bat.”
Blais admitted he and the victim got into an argument but denied threatening to kill her. Verney told Blais that the victim said he had been drinking for hours and eventually elbowed her in the stomach.
“She also stated that Blais picked up the knife and began stabbing it into the drywall next to the front door. He then made statements to her about committing suicide by cop,” Tullercash wrote in his report.
Blais was then placed into custody and brought to the police station without incident, according to Tullercash’s report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
