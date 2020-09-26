SALISBURY – A Rabbit Road man who was the focus of an hours-long police standoff in December pleaded guilty to illegal gun charges Friday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to two years in jail.
As part of a plea deal with Essex County prosecutors however, 27-year-old Connor Stanton saw all but 60 days of jail time, which he already served, suspended for three years while on probation.
After police arrested Stanton's on Dec. 29, they charged him with illegal possession of a high-capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a shotgun and rifle, unlawful possession of ammunition and multiple counts of unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Four hours after dozens of state and area police surrounded the Rabbit Road home he shared with his grandmother, Stanton surrendered to a state police tactical team around midnight. When police searched the house they found a handgun, several rifles and shotguns and ammunition. Stanton was arraigned from his hospital bed at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Following his arraignment, he was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free and undergo mental health evaluations, according to court records.
In District Court on Friday, Stanton pleaded guilty to the most serious charges and saw three of the lesser ones dismissed.
According to Salisbury police, a dispatcher received a phone call on Dec. 29 around 8 p.m. about a person with a handgun who was in distress. More than a dozen state troopers from the tactical unit responded to 9 Rabbit Road along with half a dozen Salisbury officers. Three Amesbury and Seabrook police officers were on hand to direct traffic away from the closed section of the road.
Neighbors and those inside a nearby business were notified of the standoff and were asked to leave the area. The house is located near the Route 110 intersection and Interstate 95.
