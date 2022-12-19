SALISBURY — An Elm Street man with a lengthy criminal record involving thefts was sentenced to two years of probation after admitting a judge could find him guilty of misdemeanor breaking and entering of a vehicle, trespassing and threatening to commit a crime charges.
Anthony Smith, 40, was ordered by Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle on Wednesday to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, and stay away and have no contact with his victims.
In 2016, Smith was sentenced to 18 months of probation after breaking into the car of Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg. Court records show Smith had been arrested three times previously for breaking into cars and served six months in jail as a result.
On May, 9, 2021, about 2 p.m., Smith was spotted looking into parked cars on Railroad Avenue, prompting Sgt. Craig Goodrich and others to look for him.
Another officer found Smith on Oceanfront South near the Dolphin Grill while holding a colorful gift bag, a Coach purse and scratch tickets. In the purse, which Smith said was actually a satchel, were more scratch tickets, silverware and loose change.
Despite the randomness of the items, police had no basis to arrest him at the time and let him go. It did not take long, however,for police to begin receiving calls from residents of the Railroad Avenue area who said someone had broken into their cars. One of the victims captured Smith on video while checking door handles and entering vehicles in a carport.
“Based on the video and witness evidence, Anthony checked many vehicles to see if they were unlocked. If the vehicle was unlocked, he would enter it and look for items,” Goodrich wrote in his report.
One of the videos showed Smith breaking into a car and removing the same colorful gift bag that Goodrich noticed him carrying, according to Goodrich’s report.
Later that day, Goodrich issued a criminal complaint against Smith.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.