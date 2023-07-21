ROLWEY — A 64-year-old Salisbury man was flown via medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital Thursday morning after his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer in the area of Route 133 and Route 1, according to local police.
Shortly before 6 a.m., first responders found a motorcycle with significant damage after crashing into the large truck. While the investigation continues, it appears both vehicles were traveling south on Route 1 when the tractor-trailer attempted to turn left onto Route 133 (Haverhill Street) and collided with the motorcycle.
The driver of the tractor-railer, a 25-year-old Rowley man, was not hurt.
Assisting local police and fire units were Ipswich and Georgetown first responders, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and a state police truck team.
The crash led to the intersection being closed until responders cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m., according to local police.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
