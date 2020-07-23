NEWBURYPORT — A Salisbury man was jailed Wednesday for allegedly violating conditions of his release on drug charges.
Fred Mills, 48, of Folly Mill Road was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free for 18 months while out on probation after pleading guilty in November to possessing 20 grams of heroin. He was sentenced to a year in jail but released after a judge suspended most of the sentence.
But according to the court's probation department, Mills tested positive for alcohol and fentanyl July 17.
In Newburyport District Court on Wednesday, Judge Jane Prince ordered Mills detained until at least early August when his probation violation hearing will be held.
Mills was arrested Aug. 23 with 20 grams of heroin following a routine traffic stop by state police on Interstate 495 in Amesbury, according to court records. In November, Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Mills to a year in jail but suspended all but the 89 days he already served while behind bars for 18 months.
Mills was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla heading north on Interstate 495 when Troopers John Lannon and Matthew LaVita noticed the car's windshield was badly cracked and missing an inspection sticker, according to a police report. They pulled the Corolla over just before Exit 54 and spoke to the driver.
When Lannon took a closer look at the windshield, he determined the car was unsafe to drive and ordered a tow truck to haul it away.
During a search of the car, Lannon and LaVita found two large cans of alcoholic iced tea pushed under the front passenger seat where Mills was sitting. Lannon removed the cans and found a cigarette carton with its top open next to the cans.
Inside the carton, Lannon found a plastic bag with an estimated 10 grams of heroin inside. Lannon then asked Mills if there were any more drugs in the car.
"At which time he (Mills) removed another baggie from his shoe which contained approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin," Lannon wrote in his report.
Mills was handcuffed and taken to the Newbury barracks. The owner of the car was issued a warning for the cracked windshield and missing inspection sticker, according to Lannon's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
