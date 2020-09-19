Salisbury man to take Alzheimer's walk local this year

SALISBURY — Beach area resident Michael McCormack was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease six years ago and he has an important message for his neighbors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are still here, the disease hasn't gone away, even in the middle of COVID-19," McCormack said. "Cancer doesn't go away. Alzheimer's disease doesn't go away. ALS doesn't go away. You still have a tough time ahead and you still have to ask people to support your cause. That is basically what we are doing."
McCormack, 60, is a longtime resident of Greater Newburyport and was diagnosed with his condition at the age of 54 in October 2014.
"I'm doing pretty well. The disease has been progressing slowly," McCormack said. "The last few months have been tough but I can't complain. It is what it is. We are dealing with it the best that we can."
McCormack and his wife, Diane, lead the McCormack Strong team in the annual Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer's, which normally takes place in Cambridge.
But the pandemic has forced the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Alzheimer's Association chapter to hold the walk virtually in 2020.
The McCormack Strong team is expected to do its part in the sixth annual Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer's locally on Sept. 27.
“We will be walking here in Greater Newburyport, probably on the rail trail," McCormack said. "There will probably be about six of us, as opposed to the usual 60 or 70, this year. I will be holding a blue flower but I hope to be holding a white flower, which represents a survivor, at some point. That is the ultimate goal for a lot of people."
People looking to support the team's efforts to envision a world without Alzheimer's can donate through its McCormack Strong team page at http://act.alz.org/goto/MikeMcCormack or go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/100053465688764/posts/145074417284747/?extid=IFm8tSwloXCL78w0&d=n.
People can also write a check payable to the Alzheimer's Association and send it to: Michael McCormack, 233 Beach Road, S8, Salisbury, MA, 01952.
The pandemic has presented plenty of challenges for everyone, but it can present even more for a person like McCormack.
"I was already isolated as it was," McCormack said. "But, as someone with dementia, with COVID-19 out there, I don't go out as much in crowds. Salisbury Beach has also been very crowded this summer, but, other than that, there are fewer people outside."
The McCormacks do, however, enjoy a good four-mile walk on the beach and Michael said he has been getting in his usual rounds.
"I go down to the state reservation and down to the boat ramp," McCormack said. "I get around. You can't just sit here and watch the world go by. You've got to stay engaged."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
