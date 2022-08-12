SALISBURY - A local masseur accused of sexually assaulting a woman client in May was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of indecent assault and battery of a person over 14.
Zhiqiang Yang, 58, formerly of Whole Foot Massage & Reflexology on Elm Street, posted $2,500 cash bail following his arraignment and was ordered to return to court next month for a pretrial hearing.
The Flushing, New York, resident had been living at the owner's home when local police say he criminally assaulted the victim while giving her a massage in May.
A manager at Whole Foot Massage & Reflexology said on Friday that Yang no longer worked there and returned to New York. The establishment was open for business on Friday, she added.
The victim went to the Salisbury police station on May 22, shortly after the alleged incident took place. There she told police that Yang grabbed her inappropriately in multiple areas of her bare body during a full body massage.
"(The victim) described the situation as 'uncomfortable' and that she felt he 'had a plan' and was taking advantage of her in a vulnerable state. (The victim) expressed how uncomfortable she felt and just hoped the massage would end. (The victim) feels that she was violated and touched inappropriately multiple times and that male (masseurs) is preying on women using the massage as a tool," Officer Adam Lischinsky wrote in his report.
The case remained in limbo until the next month when Lischinsky was assigned to the case. In late June, Lischinsky sat down with the victim who recapped the events from the previous month. She told the officer that she had been in the business before for foot massages but the May visit was the first time she had a full body massage.
"By the end of the massage, I realized that this person was enjoying what he was doing in a sexual way," she told Lischinsky, according to his report.
The victim's boyfriend, who was also getting a massage in a different room that day, was also interviewed by Lischinsky. During that interview, the boyfriend said he believed his credit card was stolen sometime during their visit.
Lischinsky checked who owned the business and learned that she lived in Salisbury and in 2010 was charged by Stoneham police for engaging in sexual conduct for a fee while working in a massage parlor in that community, according to his report.
The officer also learned that Salisbury police Sgt. Timothy Hunter conducted an earlier investigation into illegal sexual activity at Whole Foot Massage back in 2017.
Lischinsky visited Whole Foot Massage on July 6 and noticed security cameras inside leading him to believe that the identities of the masseur, and masseuse who was working on the boyfriend, could be obtained.
Roughly 12 days later, Lischinsky obtained a search warrant to sweep the business for any evidence related to the alleged sexual assault and alleged credit card theft. Local police, along with agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the State Licensing Unit served the search warrant on July. 20.
During the search, police secured evidence that would show who worked in the business on the day the alleged crimes took place. They also had a chance to speak to Yang who admitted giving the victim a massage that day. He denied touching her inappropriately saying he was under orders not to touch a client in certain areas. Yang also told police he arrived from New York on May 10 and had been staying at the owner's home since his arrival.
