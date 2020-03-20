SALISBURY — All town buildings except the Police Department headquarters were closed to the public on Monday but work still goes on, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
“Everybody is here and everything is fine,” Harrington said. “We are able to service the public to the best degree that we can and we will continue to do that.”
Harrington has also been working with Salisbury Community TV and Media Center to broadcast public meetings beginning with Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting.
“We are not allowing members of the public into Town Hall but for public meetings in which there are only action items for boards and members of the public are not required to attend, they can watch those meetings on SCTV,” Harrington said. “There will be no public comment periods on any board agendas for the foreseeable future.”
He said the town is also working with SCTV to set up remote participation access system for upcoming public hearings which normally occur during Conservation Commission, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings.
“That is not up yet but we are working on that right now,” Harrington said. “It should be finished by Monday morning and the first meeting which includes a public hearing is Tuesday’s Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.”
He said more information will soon be made available on the town’s website at https://www.salisburyma.gov, as well as SCTV’s website at https://www.sctvmc.org.
“People will be able to remotely log on and participate and comment under the appropriate public hearing section, depending upon what the agenda item is,” Harrington said. “But that is just for public hearings.”
Remote access will only be allowed for board members during public meetings.
“There will be no remote access for the public,” Harrington said. “But for any board member who doesn’t feel comfortable attending in person or who is out of town, they will be able to access the meeting remotely.”
The annual spring Town Meeting is currently scheduled for Monday, May 18, but that could change according to Harrington.
“The state is looking to provide flexibility for towns when it comes to quorum requirements and scheduling for town meetings,” Harrington said. “Some town meetings happen in early April so the governor has filed legislation to deal with that. We don’t have an immediate need to do anything right now but, if the governor files legislation giving flexibility to cities and towns to postpone town meetings or do something else, we will probably take advantage of that.”
The town has also been keeping an updated number of coronavirus cases in Salisbury on its website.
“As of right now, that number is zero,” Harrington said. “But I am sure that will change.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
