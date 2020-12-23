Salisbury neighbors brighten holidays for local organizations

SALISBURY — A holiday tradition at a Beach Road condominium complex has turned into an annual time of giving for the community.
Bill Adrien has been living at the Atlantic Breeze condominium complex for 11 years and has been been making holiday planters for his neighbors for the past 10.
Adrien works as a landscape contractor and said it all started when he was working on the holiday greens in front of his condominium and his neighbors told him how much they liked his work. He obliged when his neighbors asked him to do their holiday planters but had no intention of taking any payment for his work.
"I wouldn't take any money from them but they would give me a gift card and I would, in turn, turn those in to the Pettengill House," Adrien said.
Adrien continued to arrange holiday greens for his neighbors and soon their gift card donations began to grow, so he and neighbor Deb Furnari decided to make the work an annual, charitable tradition, giving gift cards and soon cash donations to the Pettengill House and the Salisbury Council on Aging.
"Nowadays, people just make their check out to either the Council on Aging or the Pettengill House," Adrien said. "That way it goes directly to them."
The greenery project raised about $1,800 for the Pettengill House and the Council on Aging this holiday season.
"We give the residents a chance to donate to the organization that they prefer," Furnari said. "So they just write their check directly to the organization. But we collect them and bring them in. We feel like it's a nice thing to do for the community. We live here in Salisbury and, to be able to contribute to these organizations that support the community is a good thing."
According to Furnari, Adrien's landscaping company, Adrien's Court Landscape Design & Construction, donates most of the greens used in the holiday planters.
"This gives the people in our community a chance to dress up the front of their house with a holiday look. But it also allows them to give a gift to a charity," Adrien said. "That really is what we are trying to do. They get these beautiful greens and then they donate their contributions to the charities."
Furnari said the holiday tradition has helped to foster a sense of community at Atlantic Breeze, all while helping others.
"We have a lot of fun doing it and it just makes our whole condo complex look pretty," she said. "So we feel pretty good about holding it each year."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.