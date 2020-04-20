NEWBURY – Salisbury and Newbury officials are expected to separately discuss new strategies today to keep people away from beaches after good weather Sunday brought hundreds of people to Salisbury Beach and Plum Island.
“It was crazy, extremely busy. Obviously people aren’t paying attention to the quarantine,” Newbury police Chief Michael Reilly said Monday morning.
Parking on Plum Island and around Salisbury Beach was already heavily restricted in an effort to limit crowds of people and to slow the spread of COVID-19. But with temperatures hitting 60 degrees-plus on Sunday and people across the region reaching their breaking point in terms of stay-at-home orders, the temptation to take a road trip proved too much, according to officials.
On Friday, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge officials announced the closure of the entrance gate to motor vehicles. The refuge remains open to pedestrians and cyclists but parking there is no longer an option at least until the coronavirus pandemic has come and gone.
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the closure of parking lots at all Department of Conservation and Recreation managed coastal beach reservations to reduce congestion on state beaches. Local ones include Salisbury Beach State Reservation and the Sandy Point Reservation at the southern tip of Plum Island.
Around the same time, officials in Newburyport closed down the Plum Island Point parking lot while the town of Salisbury closed the entire Broadway area to traffic.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said motorists instead parked along Ocean Front South and walked to the beaches from there.
“I guess people just can’t help themselves,” Fowler said.
Complicating matters even more for Salisbury officials is the presence of a private parking lot adjacent to the Seaglass restaurant. The owner placed traffic cones across the entrance but people moved them to gain access, according to Fowler.
“It’s very difficult, we would hope people would play by the rules, but they’re not,” he said
Fowler said he would be contacting Town Manager Neil Harrington and Board of Selectmen members on Monday with his report and to figure out ways to further restrict beach parking. One possible solution was placing physical barriers along Ocean Front South parking spots. Closing Ocean Front South is virtually impossible since residents live there, Fowler added.
Reilly, who is Newbury’s emergency management director, said a meeting was scheduled today, April 20, with other town officials to meet what he called a “happy medium.”
“We don’t want to punish those following social distancing,” Reilly said.
He said his officers ticketed and towed cars Sunday, some featuring New York license plates. He also said people were lugging beach furniture and “making a day of it.”
“We don’t enjoy doing it,” Reilly said regarding towing cars. “It’s a matter of taking this seriously.”
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
