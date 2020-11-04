SALISBURY — Microenterprise business owners can now apply for up to a $10,000 grant from the town.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson said the town recently received $280,000 for the grants from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state Community Development Block Grant program to be distributed to businesses with five or fewer employees that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic..
Grant funding may be used as working capital to cover business costs, such as rent, staffing, utilities and technical assistance.
"We can provide microbusinesses with up to $10,000 in a grant," Pearson said. "This money can help pay for any loses due to COVID-19. We are very excited to be able to help our small businesses during a time when they are struggling with COVID-19. It is exciting that the state has made this opportunity available to people, these are funds that weren't available before. So we will now be able to help get them through this difficult time."
Pearson said microenterprise businesses can contact Lisa Beaulieu at lbeaulieu@salisburyma.gov or 978-463-2262 or Jennifer Geary at planningadmin@salisburyma.gov 978-463-2263 for more information.
"We have free applications that they can fill out and we can take them through the next steps," Pearson said. "We hope to be able to get the money to them fast. The first couple of them might take a little bit longer because we have to be able to get the drawdown and the money available. But, now that we have the funds available, we are hoping that we can turn them around within a month."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
