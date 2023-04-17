SALISBURY — Town leaders expressed their displeasure with state road officials for not giving them a heads-up about permanent lane closures underway on the Gillis Memorial Bridge.
The bridge connects Salisbury and Newburyport by way of Route 1. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation eliminated a lane of traffic on each side of the bridge, reducing it to one lane. This would allow for a bicycle lane in each direction separated by a 12-foot buffer.
Selectman Michael Colburn said the town was caught completely off guard by the changes.
“We knew they were going to re-hot top, but we didn’t know that they were changing the traffic pattern,” Colburn said.
Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian said he listened to a MassDOT presentation about the Route 1 project on Zoom but does not remember bicycle lanes being mentioned.
“I don’t recall this at all,” Takesian said.
The selectmen’s comments to The Daily News on Friday came only a day after three Newburyport city councilors also expressed concern about the bicycle lane project and a lack of communication from MassDOT.
Newburyport at-large City Councilor Ed Cameron went as far as saying he wanted a public meeting on the project as soon as possible.
Colburn agreed there was no warning.
“It’s very concerning that the state is doing things like this without informing the local officials so we can, one, talk to our residents, and two, get support behind it,” Colburn said.
He said his biggest concern is traffic.
“Once the bridge opens up already with two lanes, it’s already backed up to sometimes Salisbury Square or up to the traffic circle and now a good portion of the road is one lane. It’s going to cause even more traffic jams when the bridge opens,” Colburn said.
He plans to speak with Takesian to see what action the selectmen can take.
“Maybe, sign on with some Newburyport councilmen, maybe have a meeting with MassDOT with both city and town to try to understand their thought process behind it,” Colburn said.
He said he has already spoken with some of the Newburyport city councilors who shared similar concerns. Colburn said he appreciates what the state is trying to accomplish with the bike lanes.
“I’m all for finding ways to bike and exercise and connecting the city and the town. Because we’ve historically have always been very connected,” Colburn said.
Like Colburn, Takesian said he understands what MassDOT is trying to do but believes “they’re nuts.”
“I’m all for bikes, I think it’s great, and I know that’s an issue trying to get over the bridge with a bike but I’ve seen people walk it,” Takesian said. “I’ve seen people pedaling over the bridge in that little lane there, and I’ve seen them on the sidewalk going both ways. For the amount of bikes, to close down a lane on that bridge is just unfathomable. I just can’t believe the state is doing that.”
Colburn shared his views on what a potential compromise could look like.
“I think taking both sides of the road was not well thought out. Maybe, taking one side of the road and then letting it go down and under, like it historically has done in the past,” Colburn said.
Takesian said he has been receiving a lot of calls from concerned residents.
The Daily News reached out to MassDOT and Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington for comment but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
