SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association on Wednesday dedicated the newly restored Hope Chapel Bell at its new permanent location near the municipal parking lot at the corner of Beach Road and Cable Avenue.
The ceremony featured remarks by association President Bill Greilich, former President Ray Champagne, who led the restoration project, as well as Town Manager Neil Harrington and Board of Selectmen Chairperson Chuck Takesian.
Greilich thanked Harrington and selectmen for their financial assistance and support of the project as well as Lisa Pearson who assisted in selecting the location of the bell.
Champagne led a group of town and private workers in restoring the bell, constructing a new base and steeple and placing the newly restored bell in its new location. He thanked the many volunteers and contributors who assisted in the restoration.
The bell, which was originally at a chapel in Epping, New Hampshire, was dedicated on July 7, 1889, and burned in a fire on Sept. 16, 1901. It was rededicated on July 17, 1902, and again burned on Oct. 27, 1908. After the chapel and bell were moved to Railroad Avenue in Salisbury, a third dedication of the bell took place July 4, 1909 and it burned in a fire on May 29, 1966.
