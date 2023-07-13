SALISBURY — With skaters getting ready for a summer of shredding at the new Partridge Brook Park skate park, town officials spoke about the latest improvements to the park and the work they still hope to see done.
Phase 1 of the project saw the construction, roughly seven years ago, of athletic fields and a playground behind Salisbury Elementary School thanks to a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisition and Renovations for Communities grant awarded in 2013.
Since then, the park has been constantly improved upon, most recently becoming the host of the town’s new skatepark, which will have a grand opening Friday at 3 p.m.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson has headed the project since it began and spoke about how far the park has come.
“This year is really the first year that everything is up and functional, which is great,” she said.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz explained that while the park is now in a position to thrive, improvements will continue.
“It’s a multifaceted project and there’s still other components that we are working on developing. I would say we are not complete, but we are in a great spot,” Roketenetz said.
She focused on the dog park when speaking about specific amenities the town hopes to add.
“We have a wonderful space for dogs and dog owners to gather and play with their dogs and get some exercise, but it’s a singular space. So we’d love to expand that and differentiate between large dogs and small dogs,” Roketenetz said.
She also spoke about the importance of increasing, improving and maintaining the trails and fields at the park, as well as potentially establishing a ball field.
“We have no hard and fast dates set to do those things, but those are all goals for the park as we continue to grow,” Roketenetz said.
Pearson said an area they addressed this year is handicapped accessibility for the playground.
“We did do the Phase 1 of the playground and it was completed. We got it to a stage where it could be utilized, but now it’s bigger and better and it really opens up to a larger variety of people to be able to utilize it, which is really key,” she said.
Roketenetz said another addition this year is the adult fitness equipment set up adjacent to the playground.
“That’s brand new. I would say that’s something new to the entire area. I don’t know of any other parks that have outdoor adult fitness equipment,” Roketenetz said.
She said town officials such as herself continue to have “lightbulb” moments when they realize another improvement they could make.
“We just had a second round of playground equipment that was installed to the park,” Roketenetz said. “Our skate park is just recently completed. Our fields are looking absolutely incredible after years of kind of tweaking the overseeing and the maintenance and fertilizing. Now, it’s just this beautiful sea of green fields.”
Pearson agreed, saying the park will constantly evolve “as long as there is space and land we own.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.