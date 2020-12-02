SALISBURY — The details of a relief mission that could rival anything most people have seen in their lifetimes are beginning to emerge as local health officials and first responders plan to roll out a potential COVID-19 vaccine program to the general population.
"A flu vaccine clinic is one thing. This is going to be completely different," said Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, Amesbury's acting health director.
Vaccines to fight COVID-19 from drug companies Pfizer and Moderna are still in the trial stage. But, according to Salisbury Health Director Jack Morris, the state is already looking at distributing the vaccines to first responders by the end of the year.
"The state has a four-phased plan for the rollout," Morris said. "So far, we only have details on three of the phases and Phase 1 would be for the first responders."
Phase 2 would include health care workers, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems, Morris said. Phase 3 would include the general population.
"The first responders will be the easy lift," Berkenbush said. "As you get out and do the elderly housing and getting it out to all of the different, little groups out there, the lift will get heavier and heavier. When you start doing mass vaccinations, that is the really heavy lift."
Berkenbush said he has been working with Morris and Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan as well as officials in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury and Merrimac to begin working out a plan for vaccination distribution.
"We are just starting to work this all out and we all have some talents individually," Berkenbush said.
Morris said the vaccine would require two doses within three weeks of each other.
"There's not enough of the vaccine to do the entire general population," Morris said. "But we've got about 8,400 residents in Salisbury. Probably 70% of them would take it, so that is about 5,600 people, less the people who would be prioritized like first responders and the elderly and immune compromised. Then, the rest of the population gets it."
Morris said the best location for mass vaccinations for his department would be Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
"We have to communicate with the state," Morris said. "I don't think it will be a problem because we have a lot of room out there."
Not everyone, however, would be able to go to a vaccination distribution site and each municipality is working on its own ways to deliver the drug to them.
"We are going to have some of our larger elderly congregate housing that we will have to vaccinate," Berkenbush said. "There are also people who are shut-ins and can't get out. So we will need some form of a component that goes out and takes care of these folks. There are many different areas and facets to this plan. It won't just be a mass vaccination or drive-thru vaccination."
Morris said Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury worked together to vaccinate about 7,800 people during the H1N1 flu outbreak in 2010.
"We did all of that within three or four weeks," he said. "We really have a great community."
Berkenbush worked for the Exeter Fire Department at the time.
"I have the pandemic preparedness planning for 19 communities, I had about 130,000 people, and we did all sorts of different things," Berkenbush said. "We had people go to schools. We went and did some of the elderly housing facilities. But this will be tremendously larger than what I saw during the last go-around."
Morris said Salisbury is going with an all-hands-on-deck approach and looking for volunteers to help out with everything from health care and emergency services workers to financial services.
The town sent a letter to residents last week asking them to sign up for the Salisbury Emergency Response Volunteer program to help run potential vaccination sites. The website is www.salisburyma.gov/home/news/vaccine-distribution-volunteers-needed.
"We will be using an incident command system model," Morris said. "There will be something for everyone to do. We will need traffic control, assisting people, and all kinds of things, believe me. It takes a lot of people to run a full-scale emergency dispensing site."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
