SALISBURY — Town officials sued a local car repair shop owner in Superior Court last month, nearly two years after first informing him that he violated building and safety codes when he built an addition to his garage.
The lawsuit, filed in Salem Superior Court on Aug. 24 by Building Inspector Scott Vandewale and fire Chief Scott Carrigan, claims John Baldwin of JB Auto Body Restoration disregarded several attempts by the town to enforce building and fire safety codes related to new construction at the Route 1 business.
The town is looking to force Baldwin to comply and to pay the town back for fees and services related to the suit. The lawsuit also asks a judge to impose daily fines against Baldwin should he fail to comply with the town.
When reached by phone Wednesday, Baldwin declined comment. "I don't want to say anything about that now," he said.
The town issued Baldwin a notice of violation on Nov. 14, 2018, when he built a "significant addition" to the commercial garage structure at 105 Lafayette Road without a required building permit, according to the lawsuit. The violation ordered Baldwin to immediately apply for a building permit and cease all work until one was issued.
About a month later, Baldwin submitted an incomplete building permit application — an application that was rejected by the town's Building Department. Since then, Baldwin has not submitted any additional applications. He also failed to obtain permission from the town's Zoning Board of Appeals before building on his property.
The following August, a Salisbury firefighter conducted a safety inspection of the business and reported that its spray paint booth was a fire hazard and included "flammable and combustible materials."
"Such flagrant violations of the fire code places the entire community in danger of grave harm, including directly threatening the lives of emergency personnel who must respond in the event that there is a fire at the property," the lawsuit reads.
In the lawsuit, the town asks a judge to order Baldwin to:
— Submit a complete building permit application within seven days of the order.
— Allow Vandewale and Carrigan to inspect the business.
— Remove or secure all flammable and combustible materials, or obtain a permit from Carrigan.
— Remedy all remaining state fire code violations.
— Apply for permission from the Zoning Board of Appeals within seven days.
Should Baldwin fail to comply, the town asked a judge to issue fines for each day he was still in violation. The town also asked to be reimbursed for all "reasonable costs" related to prosecuting the lawsuit, including filing fees and attorneys fees.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
