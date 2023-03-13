SALISBURY — Baskets will be filled to the brim with eggs, roughly 2,000 of them, as part of a longtime tradition this April Fools’ Day.
Children and their families are invited to take part in the town’s annual Easter egg hunt at Salisbury Elementary School on April 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Parks and Recreation Commission Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said she could not remember exactly when the egg hunt started but described it as a “longtime tradition.”
“It’s been going on for years and years. Before I was in this position, I would take my own children to it, so I know they’ve been doing it for some time,” she said.
Roketenetz explained that the egg hunt is broken into two age groups. She said children ages 2 through 5 would start their hunt at 9:45 a.m., while children ages 6 through 8 would start at 10:15 a.m.
“Now that’s not to say that if you have siblings that fall in different age groups, that you couldn’t slide one kid into the other, so you don’t have to do both,” Roketenetz said.
Roketenetz said the commission puts 2,000 eggs out for the hunt so that each age group has 1,000 to find.
“We will spread the eggs all over the gymnasium. We figure out how many kids we have and we divide the kids up by the number of eggs we have, and that’s how we determine how many eggs each child can put in their basket,” she said. “And then the kids are just instructed that they can grab X amount of eggs, 10 eggs, seven eggs, eight eggs, depending on how many children.”
She said about 200 children typically attend.
Selectman and Parks and Recreation Commission member Ronalee Ray-Parrott explained that as part of the egg hunt, they put together 20 Easter baskets, 10 for each group, full of goodies.
“So the kids will be trying to find special Easter eggs that have the ‘You won a basket’ in them,” Ray-Parrott said.
Ray-Parrott said she loves seeing the joy the event brings to the entire community.
“The kids really enjoy it,” she said. “The families are all there and they’re participating and enjoying it. Everyone is in a good mood when you’re with the Easter Bunny.”
Roketenetz said she believes the town’s egg hunt is among the most well-organized.
“It’s definitely a well-oiled machine, and having it so organized tends to eliminate some of the other issues that might arise from kids just rushing to get as many eggs as they can,” Roketenetz said.
She added that the Easter Bunny is brought to the event by the Salisbury Fire Department.
Roketenetz said that last year was her first time being involved with the planning of the event, but she had plenty of prior experience attending as a mom.
“I didn’t grow up here in Salisbury, so the Easter egg hunt was the very first community event that I attended with my own kids. So it holds a special place in my heart,” Roketenetz said.
She said parents struggling to find the energy to keep up with the kids can get a boat from Aroma Joe’s coffee since it is returning as a sponsor of the event.
Roketenetz also said music for the egg hunt will be provided by Nancy Sweeney of Coastal Music Services.
“She’ll do various dances with the kids and play music and activities,” Roketenetz added. “And while the egg hunt circulates and weather is permitting, she typically brings her giant bubble machine and sets that up at the entry. So when kids are walking in, there’s just bubbles flying all through the air.”
She emphasized that the event is free to attend and encourages the community to come out for the fun.
