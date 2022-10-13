SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Hunt Memorial Parking Lot will be transformed into a spooky lot with Trunk or Treat, the Salisbury Beach Halloween Spooktacular event, on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Businesses, organizations and community members decorate their vehicles and give out treats and swag from their trunks as children dressed in their Halloween costumes stroll through the parking lot going trunk to trunk to trick or treat.
Entry to Trunk or Treat is free. The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department encourage everyones, children and adults alike, to put on their finest Halloween dress and join the fun. Drive in, find a spot, and open the trunk for a thrilling evening. Contact JRoketenetz@salisburyma.gov to participate or donate treats.
The annual Scarecrow Contest on the Town Common kicked off last weekend and runs through the end of the month. Community members, organizations, businesses, clubs, neighborhood groups and teams are invited and encouraged to build a scarecrow celebrating the autumn harvest season.
Prizes are awarded, and winners will be determined through “likes” on the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Facebook Page. Scarecrow designs should be nonpartisan/nonpolitical, secular, and appropriate for all ages.
Each scarecrow requires a $10 entry fee that supports the Parks and Recreation Commission. Donations toward prizes are welcome.
For more information, go to Salisbury Parks, Recreation, and Community Events, Town of Salisbury, or contact JRoketenetz@Salisburyma.gov or 978-462-8232, Ext. 128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.