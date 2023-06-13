SALISBURY — As part of the re-accreditation process, Salisbury police Chief Thomas W. Fowler recently announced that a team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is scheduled to arrive on July 11 to begin examining various aspects of the Salisbury Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. The process normally takes three full days to complete.
Verification by the assessment team that the department meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain state accreditation -- a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.
The Massachusetts Police Accreditation 6th edition program consists of 274 mandatory standards as well as 120 optional standards. In order to achieve accreditation status, the department must meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as 55% of the optional standards. Achieving accreditation is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence and the program provides the following benefits:
Ensures that the Department's policies and procedures are in line with modern professional standards.
Provides a basis to correct deficiencies before they become public problems.
Provides accountability among agency personnel.
Provides a means of independent evaluation of agency operations for quality assurance.
Enhances the reputation of the agency and promotes public confidence in it.
Reduces liability exposure by following best practices for delivery of services and supervision of personnel.
Police accreditation work is to reassure the general public that the law enforcement profession is prepared, trained and ready to handle future emergencies and calls for service. Agency preparedness begins with having a formal and current written directive system that incorporates best business practices into agency policies and operational plans.
Anyone interested in learning more about this program is invited to call Fowler or the department’s accreditation manager, Lt. Richard Dellaria, at 978-465-3121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.