SALISBURY — To help solve crimes, or even figure out if a bear or coyote is roaming around town, the Police Department recently announced it joined the Neighbors app by Ring.
The Neighbors app allows for public safety officials to connect, communicate and share local updates with residents to keep them safe and informed.
Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney led the initiative to integrate Neighbors at the department after seeing a fellow officer have success with the app. Verney said he believes it will not only help officers connect with the community, but also speed up investigations.
“We have a lot of car break investigations, and we go door to door asking houses with cameras if we can see their video,” Verney said. “We hope by using this app that we’ll really be able to streamline the investigation process, with camera video being able to be uploaded to the cloud rather than having officers knocking on doors.”
The Neighbors app uses a person’s address to create a radius around the home. If anyone shares an alert on the app about crime or safety within that radius, they will receive a notification on their phone and tablet.
Conversely, if they share an alert on the app about a crime or safety issue in their radius, neighbors who have the app will also receive a notification on their phones and tablets.
People can comment on these alerts to provide additional information about local issues, give tips to avoid affected areas, share photos or videos to help neighbors stay on the lookout, and offer any other helpful information.
The Salisbury Police Department, according to Verney, is the first department along the coast to use Neighbors. He hopes to see more departments join.
Because all submissions from the community are voluntary, Verney said he does not believe the program will violate anyone’s privacy.
Having a Ring camera is not necessary for the Neighborhood app. Anyone can download the app and receive local alerts, the Ring camera is what allows for video to be uploaded to the platform.
Verney encourages anyone without a Ring camera to still download the app to stay safe and up to date, and to check any non-Ring cameras they have based on alerts they receive.
For any nonemergency situations, people should call the Police Department at 978-465-3121. For emergency situations, call 911.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.