SALISBURY — The Police Department has found some new mobility on the beach, thanks to some handy federal funding and a new ATV.
Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said he pitched the idea of buying an ATV to get around some of the more popular areas in town, like Salisbury Beach and the rail trail. Harrington agreed and the town took possession of its new, $19,000 2021 Can-Am Commander 1000 last week.
“This is a way to use non-Salisbury taxpayer money and get a vehicle that will give us access to the rail trails and the beach. We specifically asked for a vehicle that can go up on the beach and, hopefully, not get stuck,” Fowler said.
The money comes after Salisbury received $1.9 million out of a promised $2.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Town Manager Neil Harrington had asked his department heads to submit ideas on how best to spend some of that cash.
The ATV was deployed last week and Sgt. Jeremy Kelley said it is a great tool to take to the beach.
“This gets us out and visible in a place that is normally hard for us to be out on. You can cover a lot of ground with this and it is certainly good for emergencies, like swimmers in distress,” Kelley said.
The ATV was also used on a call for help from the rail trail over the weekend, according to Kelley.
Kelley added that his department receives a lot of fireworks complaints in the beach area during the summer and the new vehicle can help him remain in close contact with residents.
“It’s a good community policing tool. Kids like to come out when you have something like this and we can interact with them,” he said.
The ATV was purchased from Cycles 128 and the roughly $3,000 custom light, siren and light bar package was completed by Adamson Industries.
The two-seater also has a cargo area in the back that could hold one or two people in an emergency situation.
Fowler said he also intends to outfit the ATV with a defibrillator, the anti-opiate medication Narcan, and first aid equipment.
Although the state Department of Conservation and Recreation makes use of its own ATVs on Salisbury Beach, Fowler said the town’s new Can-Am gives his department a chance to enhance public service.
“While we have officers on bikes, this is another way that we can gain access to the rail trail and I’m glad we had it before the summer was over. This gives us a presence on the beach,” Fowler said.
Harrington said in an email that he is grateful to Fowler for acquiring the ATV in a timely manner.
“We are fortunate to be able to utilize our federal ARPA monies to make this purchase,” Harrington said.
The chief also took the ATV out for a recent spin and said it handled “excellent.”
“It’s a good tool to have, specifically for our environment,” Fowler said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
