SALISBURY — Salisbury police confirmed Wednesday the department is investigating the recent death of a 4-year-old border collie who died last week after spending four days at local dog kennel business Nose to Nub Dog Massage.
"This is like a nightmare," Brittany Martin of Amesbury said Wednesday regarding the death of Mikah.
Martin described Mikah as a lovable, mellow and well-tempered dog who loved to play catch with a tennis ball. She and her husband, Jake, had just purchased a home with an acre of land specifically for Mikah to have plenty of space to roam and play.
The Martins had just returned from a family trip in Texas when they stopped by the Pine Street business on Sunday to pick up their dog. When they arrived, they found Mikah outside lethargic and barely responsive. They rushed her to a Portsmouth, N.H., veterinarian but the dog died in the car, according to a relative.
"He was limp into the car and wouldn’t drink or eat so she then began to drive to the Portsmouth emergency vet hospital. He died in the back seat of the car before they could make it to the hospital," Audrey Martin, Jake's sister, wrote in an email to the Daily News.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said the department's animal control officer was working with Detective Brian Verney to determine whether there is any criminality related to the dog's death.
"We're investigating it," Fowler said.
Brittany Martin said she had boarded Mikah at Nose To Nub last year for a few days without issue. But this time, she was floored to learn Mikah was not doing well. In fact, the owner never reached out to let her know Mikah was not eating and was acting abnormally.
After Mikah died, Nose to Nub owner Jocelyn Olson texted Brittany Martin to express her sympathy but other than that has not been answering the many questions she has regarding the dog's death, Brittany Martin said.
A phone call and email to Olson seeking comment were not returned. A check of the business' Facebook page shows it to be inactive.
Brittany Martin said she has been blown away by all the support she and her husband have received from the public over the last few days.
"It's been insane which goes to show this shouldn't have happened and people are outraged," she said.
Asked if she would get another dog, Brittany Martin said it was too painful to decide but then said she would, eventually.
"I can't not have a dog," she said.
