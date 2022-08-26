SALISBURY — Local police are reminding residents to lock their cars after someone broke into seven unlocked cars Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
“We are asking people to check any home security cameras they have like Ring cameras, between the times of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday night into Thursday morning,” Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria said. “We also remind people to please keep their car doors locked at night to avoid these break-ins."
Police officials are still investigating whether there is a connection between these break-ins.
Dellaria said among the miscellaneous items taken from the cars were cash and loose change. The break-ins occurred around the New Hampshire border and around Salisbury Square, he added.
