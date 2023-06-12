SALISBURY - A local man accused of hitting a party guest in the face with a baseball bat before strangling him was arraigned on multiple charges during Monday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to strangulation/suffocation, 24-year-old Shane Darcy of Elmwood Street was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and selling/delivering alcohol to a person under 21. Following his hearing, Darcy was ordered held without bail until at least his next court appearance, June, 26, when a probable cause hearing takes place, according to court records.
The attack, according to Salisbury Detective Brian Verney's report, took place on May 9 inside Darcy's Elmwood Street apartment when the victim and others dropped by to drink alcohol. Hours passed before one of the visitors and Darcy began arguing to the point where a fight appeared imminent.
The victim tried to break up the two when he was "hit in the face with a bat by Shane," Verney wrote in his report.
After falling to the floor, Darcy dropped the bat and began strangling the victim.
"The victim stated he had difficulty breathing and Shane looked him in his eyes and told him 'I'm gonna watch you die,'" Verney wrote in his report.
The victim managed to escape Darcy's grasp and made it to an outside deck. He then grabbed a golf club and began swinging it around, smashing the glass door that separated the deck to the apartment. The victim and the person who was arguing with Darcy made it on to the street and were walking away when police arrived.
Darcy, according to Officer Adam Lischinsky's report, was arrested a short time later.
Police responded shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said someone was trying to break into her home. The caller was later identified as a friend of Darcy's.
Darcy told police that the persons who tried to break in had fled on foot and were heading north toward Seabrook. Amesbury and Seabrook police officers canvassed the area and picked up the victim and his friend a short time later. They were detained for a few minutes before being released.
Back at the Elmwood Street apartment, local officers looked around and noticed broken glass on the floor and blood stains. Police also found several open and unopened beer cans, and spilled alcohol. They also noticed a smashed glass door near the deck. Darcy told police the victim had smashed the glass door, according to Lischinsky's report.
A few minutes later, Lischinsky learned the victim had been hit in the head with a baseball bat and was being transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The victim and another person told police that Darcy was the assailant. Darcy admitted he had wielded the bat but did so before the victim had smashed the glass door with the golf club. Police looked for the bat but could not find it. Instead, they found other blood stained areas. Darcy was then handcuffed and brought back to the Salisbury station for booking.
At the station, Darcy denied hitting the victim with a baseball bat or even having a bat, contracting himself from earlier. The bat was later found hidden in a couch. Police also learned that Darcy had overdosed on drugs shortly before the incident and had been revived with the anti-opioid drug Narcan, according to Lischinsky's report.
A week later, the victim went to police and showed Verney bruises on the left side of his face, his back and his neck. Verney photographed the injuries.
"I asked (the victim) if he felt in fear of Shane and he replied that he was not," Verney wrote in his report.
