SALISBURY — Local police are seeking the help of residents who may have captured the moment a motorist struck a bicycle rider on Thursday and then fled the scene.
Officers received word of the crash at 10:57 p.m. at the Route 1 and Gerrish Road intersection. The motorist didn't stop after colliding with bicyclist and police are looking for video footage of the incident. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gold SUV with New Hampshire registration plates which left the area on True Road toward Elm Street, according to local police.
The bicyclist was evaluated on scene by emergency medical technicians and the bicycle sustained extensive damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police Det. Brian Verney at 978-465-3121.
