SALISBURY — A Hyde Park man caught with $800 worth of fireworks after his girlfriend left him on the side of a Salisbury road with them last June was ordered to pay $150 in fines after pleading guilty to the charge Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Dawan A Glover, 42, of Radcliffe Road was summoned to court on a charge of unlawful possession of fireworks on June 25, minutes after he was spotted by Salisbury police on Beach Road. In January, he went before a clerk magistrate who determined there was enough probable cause to charge him, according to court records.
Around 4 p.m. on June 25, Officer Brian Verney and Sgt. Timothy Hunter responded to a disturbance in the area of 104 Beach Road. Verney said Hunter arrived there first and was speaking to an out-of-breath man who was standing next to a tall stack of fireworks and two beer cans.
Glover told the officers he got into an argument with his girlfriend who kicked him and his fireworks out of her car. Moments later, the girlfriend arrived back at the scene. She told police the original plan was to drop Glover off in Hyde Park with the fireworks but she became frustrated with him to the point when she ordered him out of the car.
“Meanwhile Glover explained he was out of breath because he was putting fireworks behind a vehicle in the driveway of 99 Beach Road,” Verney wrote in his report.
Verney added there were at least five “extremely large boxes” of fireworks hidden behind the car in the driveway. In all, police found 13 items with Glover all of which were taken to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for destruction.
“I advised Glover that he would be receiving a summons for possession of the fireworks,” Verney wrote at the time.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
