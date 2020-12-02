SALISBURY – A local man accused of smashing a car window with two young children in the back seat was released on several conditions Wednesday morning following his appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Nicholas P. Shields, 33, of Folly Mill Road, was arrested Monday on charges of assault and battery on a family/household member, defacing property and reckless endangerment of a child. Following his arraignment the same day in District Court, Shields was ordered held without bail until Wednesday's hearing to determine whether he posed too great a risk to his alleged victim or society to be released on bail.
While Judge Allen Swan found Shields dangerous, the judge released him on several conditions including wearing a GPS monitoring device, and staying away from and having no contact with his alleged victim. He was also ordered to remain alcohol free, abide by all restraining orders, undergo substance abuse and mental evaluations, and to stay out of the city of Lynn while awaiting trial.
Shields' attorney did not dispute the conditions. Shields is due back in court on Jan. 19, for a pretrial hearing.
Police responded to the Bartlett Farm stand on Main Street around noon on Sunday where the victim had driven after fleeing from Shields. The front passenger side window had been smashed and glass was covering the seat. In the back seat was an 8-month-old infant, according to Officer Juan Guillermo's report.
The victim told Guillermo and Officer Bruce Dow that she and Shields got into an argument shortly before she called police. Shield pushed her "a few times and smashed her car window."
At the time of the incident, both the 8-month old and a 5-year-old child were in car, according to Guillermo's report.
"Nicholas got into the passenger side. Nicholas continued to argue and was extremely upset. Before she moved the car, Nicholas got out and punched the passenger front window. The window shattered into pieces where glass flew everywhere within the interior of the vehicle," Guillermo wrote in his report, adding the 5-year-old was taken out of the car before the alleged victim drove off.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
