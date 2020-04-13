SALISBURY – Local police were called to the Windgate condominium complex Saturday morning after receiving word that tenants at the 55 and older facility were not adhering to local and state mandated social distancing requirements.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said his department received a call around 10:18 a.m. reporting that people were congregating inside the complex’s fitness facility, violating social distancing requirements.
When police arrived, they confirmed the tip as legitimate and told those there to leave.
Windgate Condos is located at 135 Beach Road. No charges were filed.
Over the last few weeks, Salisbury health and police officials have responded to numerous calls involving people and businesses not following social distancing mandates enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19. The calls have resulted in several businesses and the entire Broadway area being closed.
“We hope people comply with requirements from the Health Department and the governor,” Fowler said.
