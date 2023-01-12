SALISBURY — As one officer departs for new opportunities, the Police Department is welcoming two others to its ranks.
Police Chief Thomas Fowler made the announcement during a Board of Selectmen meeting Monday as he presented an update on the past year and also spoke about the department’s future.
Fowler gave a PowerPoint presentation that showed the department’s statistics for log entries, service calls, arrests and motor vehicle crashes, comparing the numbers from 2021 and 2022.
While most of the numbers were similar, the most notable difference was an increase in calls for service, which rose from 988 in 2021 to 1,199 in 2022, a 21.4 percent increase.
Fowler said Officer Juan Guillermo is leaving to join the Lowell Police Department and that two new officers would join the force.
One is Officer Stephen Rea, who served seven years with the Peabody Police Department and is a U.S. Army veteran, and will be stepping in right away.
The other is new reserve Officer Brendan Moody, who is sponsored by North Andover. Fowler said they hope to have Moody on full-time duty once he completes his field training officer program.
American Rescue Plan Act funding allowed the department to fund and fully outfit a patrol SUV, set up electric speed signs around town, replace and upgrade patrol rifles, carry portable breath testers, and perform emergency repairs on its radio system, according to Fowler.
One issue that Fowler said has been affecting police departments across the commonwealth has been the near elimination of part-time officers.
“With police reform and mandatory training, it’s pretty much done away with our part-time officers,” Fowler said. “We had one officer go through what they’re calling the Bridge Academy, that’s online courses plus four weeks of practical courses, and then they have to have 2,400 hours of experience.”
He added, “That’s not for us. That’s across the commonwealth. We talked to many chiefs on the Cape. It’s hitting them very hard because they had a lot of seasonal officers and they’re looking to find ways to adjust.”
Fowler said a positive to come from recent reform has been an increase in the training budget.
“As a result of the reform bill, the state has funded police training more than ever. It’s been almost a 100% increase, from a minimal budget of $3 million to now it’s $14 million and they’ve opened several academies,” Fowler said.
“The one we utilize is in Lynnfield. It is the old Boston Sports Club. The state bought that and turned it into a police academy.”
Selectmen Vice Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott said she is glad to know that police are being trained in how to handle people with issues such as autism, to which Fowler elaborated.
“Any progressive police department has a comprehensive policy on how to deal with people with mental illness. They’re not necessarily criminals, they’re in crisis. So there needs to be a different approach. When you mention autism, the Massachusetts police and I personally support what you’re going to hear is the Blue Envelope Bill,” he said.
“People with autism that drive, that may not be verbal, it’s literally a blue envelope that explains that the driver’s autistic, and either they’re verbal or they’re not verbal, and it helps an officer communicate with somebody on the autism spectrum. So that’s something you may see this year because it is proposed legislation in Boston.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
