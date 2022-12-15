SALISBURY — Salisbury celebrated one of its own Thursday morning when Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler was sworn in president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police organization.
The association annually installs officers and a new president, with this year’s ceremony being held at the Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge in Salisbury. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was in attendance to swear in the new officers and president.
In a phone conversation with The Daily News, Fowler expressed his pride at being sworn into the position.
“I'm very humbled and honored that they put their trust in me as president of the association. It's an association that I've relied on greatly. Ten-and-a-half years ago I came to take the Salisbury job from Connecticut, so I was pretty much an outsider coming in,” Fowler said. “The association and many of its members were very helpful on getting me acclimated to policing in Massachusetts and what it means to be a chief in Massachusetts. So I'm happy to pay it forward by serving as its president for the next year.”
Fowler explained some of the duties of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
“We do various things as far as supporting legislation, proposing legislation, supporting chiefs around the commonwealth,” Fowler said.
Fowler told the Daily News that his accession has been years in the making.
“It's a process that started five years ago when I was elected as a sergeant-at-arms and I moved up through the elected chairs,” Fowler said. “So for the past five years, I've served on the executive board knowing that I would move up and be sworn in as president for 2023.”
Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian, who attended the ceremony with his fellow selectmen, praised Fowler’s work as Salisbury police chief.
“He is an excellent chief,” Takesian said. “He has brought the department up to high standards, and as was stated many times, straightened out a department that had its issues. I wish him luck in that position.”
Fowler shared some of what his future plans and responsibilities will be in this new role.
“Some of the things we're looking at is civil service in Massachusetts and how that process is going to look in the future. There's a lot to do with the police accountability and reform bill that still needs to be unpacked and worked through,” Fowler said. “And we hope to provide guidance for chiefs as new things come about with that, as well as the new post commission and the MPTC as they determine and develop what police certification looks like in Massachusetts. So I will represent the interests of the chiefs in many of those venues.”
