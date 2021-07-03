SALISBURY — A pair of Salisbury's finest were celebrated during a special retirement and medal ceremony at police headquarters Friday afternoon.
K-9 officer Herc was given his official retirement send off Friday – after 7 1/2 years on the force – while his partner, Lt. Richard Dellaria, received the department's Medal of Valor.
According to Police Chief Thomas Fowler, Dellaria responded to car fire on Reservation Road on May 22.
"A car went off the road and into a tree and burst into flames," Fowler said. "Rich was the first one there and there was a semi-conscious driver in the car. Rich got in there, he cut the seatbelt with his own knife and physically dragged the guy away from the car while it was burning, saving his life."
Dellaria and Herc go back to the beginning of Salisbury's K-9 program in 2013, established with a grant from the Stanton Foundation. Dellaria was partnered with Herc, a Czechoslovakian German Shepherd. Herc began his tour of duty on Jan. 2, 2014 and was involved in 400 deployments. The 9-year-old put in over 2,300 patrol shifts.
Herc also assisted patrol units with fights, vehicle pursuits, domestic assault cases, bank robbery investigations and tracking down suspects who had fled at all hours of the day or night. He also responded to numerous mutual aid requests from surrounding towns including Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac, Groveland and Seabrook.
Herc was trained in patrol techniques, narcotics detection and took part in police K-9 demonstrations for elementary school students.
"While a serious police dog and very efficient, he was still a very social dog," Fowler said. "He was always good to have around the station."
Dellaria was promoted to lieutenant last fall and will no longer be able to hit the streets daily with Herc, who will retire to his partner's home.
"It has been a great eight years with Herc," Dellaria said. "It has been fun. I feel totally fulfilled and this has been probably the best assignment I will ever have."
The crowd of about 40 people, including Town Manager Neil Harrington, the Board of Selectmen, police officers, family and friends, applauded Herc – who spun happily in response Friday afternoon.
Fowler said Herc has been a big part of the Salisbury Police Department.
"I myself am not a big pet person but it has been kind of fun to have Herc come upstairs and check out my garbage can and climb on the couch," Fowler said. "He comes right into my office and makes himself comfortable, but it has been fun."
The Salisbury Police department's K-9 program will continue with a new canine, Chapo, and his partner Officer Mike Tullercash.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.