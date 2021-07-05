SALISBURY — A pair of the town's finest were celebrated during a special retirement and medal ceremony at police headquarters Friday afternoon.
K-9 Officer Herc was given his official retirement send-off — after 7½ years on the force – while his partner, Lt. Richard Dellaria, received the department's Medal of Valor.
Dellaria was honored for his lifesaving efforts during a car fire May 22 on Reservation Road, according to Police Chief Thomas Fowler.
"A car went off the road and into a tree and burst into flames," Fowler said. "Rich was the first one there and there was a semiconscious driver in the car. Rich got in there, he cut the seat belt with his own knife, and physically dragged the guy away from the car while it was burning, saving his life."
Dellaria and Herc go back to the beginning of Salisbury's K-9 program in 2013, established with a grant from the Stanton Foundation.
Dellaria was partnered with Herc, a German shepherd from Czech Republic. Herc began his tour of duty Jan. 2, 2014, and was involved in 400 deployments. The 9-year-old put in more than 2,300 patrol shifts.
Herc also assisted patrol units with fights, vehicle pursuits, domestic assault cases, bank robbery investigations and tracking down suspects who fled. He also responded to numerous mutual aid requests from surrounding communities, including Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac, Groveland and Seabrook, New Hampshire.
Herc was trained in patrol techniques and narcotics detection, and took part in police K-9 demonstrations for elementary school students.
"While a serious police dog and very efficient, he was still a very social dog," Fowler said. "He was always good to have around the station."
Dellaria was promoted to lieutenant last fall and will no longer be able to hit the streets daily with Herc, who will retire to his partner's home.
"It has been a great eight years with Herc," Dellaria said. "It has been fun. I feel totally fulfilled and this has been probably the best assignment I will ever have."
A crowd of about 40 people, including Town Manager Neil Harrington, selectmen, police officers, family members and friends, applauded Herc – who spun around happily in response.
Fowler said Herc has been a big part of the Salisbury Police Department.
"I myself am not a big pet person but it has been kind of fun to have Herc come upstairs and check out my garbage can and climb on the couch," Fowler said. "He comes right into my office and makes himself comfortable, but it has been fun."
The Salisbury Police Department's K-9 program will continue with a new canine, Chapo, and his partner, Officer Mike Tullercash.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.