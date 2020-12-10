Salisbury police K-9 retiring, handler promoted to lieutenant 

SALISBURY – The Salisbury Police Department announced Wednesday that its canine, Herc, is retiring this summer after more than seven years working with partner Richard Dellaria. The news comes as the department recently said goodbye to two high-ranking officers and is actively looking to promote two patrol officers to sergeants.
The need for two more sergeants comes after Dellaria was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in late September upon the retirement of Lt. Robert Roy. A few months later, veteran Sgt. Steven Sforza announced he, too, was leaving the department.
"For a small department, that's a big turn over," Police Chief Thomas Fowler said this week. "Luckily, we have very good up-and-coming personnel."
Fowler said the department has 16 full-time officers including himself and is budgeted for five sergeants. Currently, there are three: James Leavitt, Timothy Hunter and Jeremy Kelley. The new sergeants will be hired from within which means the department will need to hire two more patrol officers. When Dellaria was promoted, reserve Officer Timothy Rivet was named a full-time officer.
With Dellaria accepting a promotion that mostly takes him off the streets, and Herc hitting his 8 1/2 year birthday, it became necessary to find another K-9 team.
"He's done a wonderful job with it," Fowler said of his new second in command.
Fowler said voters at the last Town Meeting agreed to spend enough money to ensure the K-9 program continues. Two officers have expressed interest in the position and once a new dog is chosen and the team is certified, Herc will officially step down.
Herc, according to Fowler, will remain with Dellaria but as a pet and not a working member of the department.
Dellaria, 38, called being the department's K-9 officer the "most fulfilling assignment I've ever had." Still, he said he was excited for the challenges that come with being a lieutenant, adding it was a great career move.
Dellaria praised Roy and former Lt. Anthony King as "enormous mentors" who paved the way for making his transition seamless.
