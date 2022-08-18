SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department’s newest police officer, Travis Tremblay, was already well known to his fellow officers having recently worked at the Amesbury Police Department.
Tremblay slid into the spot recently vacated when longtime Officer Bruce Dow retired. With Tremblay’s transfer, the Salisbury station is at full staff with 17 officers, including Chief Thomas Fowler.
Fowler added that Tremblay, who was recently sworn in during a ceremony at Town Hall, will work the day shift until at least October.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.