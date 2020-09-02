SALISBURY — The following are the state primary results:  

Senate (D)

Ed Markey: 730

Joe Kennedy: 911

Senate (R)

Shiva Ayyadurai: 182

Kevin O'Connor: 372

Congress (D)

Seth Moulton: 1,290

Angus McQuilken: 155

Jamie Zahlaway Belsito: 136

Tags

Recommended for you