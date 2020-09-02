SALISBURY — The following are the state primary results:
Senate (D)
Ed Markey: 730
Joe Kennedy: 911
Senate (R)
Shiva Ayyadurai: 182
Kevin O'Connor: 372
Congress (D)
Seth Moulton: 1,290
Angus McQuilken: 155
Jamie Zahlaway Belsito: 136
