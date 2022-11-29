SALISBURY — The typical owner of a single-family home in town can expect to pay an extra $254 in property taxes next year while business property owners will be seeing their tax bills shrink after selectmen on Monday unanimously voted to adopt a single tax rate for the town.
The town's property tax rate will drop from $11.14 per $1,000 of valuation to $10.80 in fiscal 2023.
Under the new rate, the owner of the average single-family home in town – assessed at $495,757 – would pay an estimated $5,354 in property taxes next year, up $254.
The owner of the average condominium – assessed at $412,630 – can expect to pay $4,456, up $324.
The town's director of assessing, Jonathan Greeno, appeared before selectmen during Monday's tax classification public hearing.
Selectmen unanimously voted to set a tax classification rate of 1, meaning residential and commercial/industrial property owners will pay the same rate. Greeno emphasized that as a community with so many small businesses that it would not be advisable to adopt a split rate.
Under the new rate, a commercial or industrial owner with property assessed at an average of $737,588 can expect to be looking at a tax bill of $7,966, down $177.
The presentation and voting lasted a little over 15 minutes and went without incident. Greeno was the only speaker.
The town's tax rate continues to fall, from $11.26 in fiscal 2021, $11.14 in fiscal 2022, and $10.80 in fiscal 2023.
