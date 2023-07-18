SALISBURY — Ed the Wizard’s “Reading is Magic” performance will appear at Salisbury Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m.
This family-friendly interactive magic performance is full of comedy and suspense as Ed the Wizard weaves together the importance of building and maintaining one’s reading skills.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Salisbury Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
