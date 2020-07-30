SALISBURY — The state announced its latest round of Municipal Small Bridge Program Grant Awards last week, including a $100,000 grant for the rehabilitation of the bridge on Gerrish Road across Small Pox Brook.
In total, the state will give $6.3 million across 27 communities.
The Municipal Small Bridge Program, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law in August 2016, is a several-year $50 million program to aid in the replacement and preservation of municipally-owned bridges with spans between 10 feet and 20 feet.
These bridges are selected because they are not eligible for federal aid under existing bridge replacement or rehabilitation programs, and many of them have a growing chance of fully or partially shutting down due to present conditions.
Peabody received $100,000 for the replacement of a bridge on Endicott Street across Proctor Brook.
Other communities that received $100,000 in funding to repair, replace, preserve or rehabilitate a small bridge included Otis, Grafton, Plympton, Plainville, Sutton, Paxton, Tewksbury, Ashland, Uxbridge, Marshfield, Raynham, Leominster, Webster, Carlisle, Gardner and Harvard.
The communities of Wendell, Charlton, Buckland, Pittsfield, Rowe, Heath, Amherst, Southbridge and Milford each received $500,000 in funding.
This grant round will exhaust the five-year $50 million budget for this program. Until new bond authorization becomes available, no new grant funding rounds will be announced. The state Department of Transportation will use the small amount of current authorization remaining to be able to fund emergency small bridge replacement and repair requests, in line with program objectives.
The previous round of grants awarded over $5.2 million to 12 communities to aid in the replacement or preservation of municipally-owned small bridges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.