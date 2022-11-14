SALISBURY — Salisbury Town Common was packed Friday as the community came together for “A Salute to Our Veterans” to celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who served and those who continue to serve.
The ceremony began at 2 p.m. with an opening statement from Veterans Services Director Kevin Hunt, followed by a prayer led by Pastor Milka Gonzalez.
The national anthem was performed by Nancy Sweeney of Coastal Music and Troop 7 Scouts from Salisbury and Amesbury, along with Pack 4 Cub Scouts from Amesbury, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
They were followed by several speakers, including four Salisbury Elementary School students – Xavier Olsen, Justin Somaiy, Avery Pelletier and Riley Maclean, as well as state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and 1st Essex District state Rep.-elect Dawne Shand of Newburyport.
Salisbury Board of Selectmen Vice Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott also spoke, describing veterans as the “perfect image of a hero.”
“As a society, we have lots of ideas about heroes. We have superheroes with superpowers that we watch in movies, and our kids dress up as on Halloween,” she said.
“We have athletes and actors that our kids look up to. But when I think of our veterans, I think they best define what a hero is. A hero is someone who gives up himself, often putting his own life at great risk for the greater good of others,” Ray-Parrott added. “Or to quote Bob Dylan, a hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with this freedom.”
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington talked about the importance of thanking veterans.
“There are lots of ways in which we can express our gratitude, but it’s important to do so, and I urge everyone, particularly the younger people here, to express gratitude and don’t be shy about doing it,” Harrington said.
Salisbury veteran Don Beaulieu echoed Harrington’s sentiment and spoke of some of the many wars in which veterans have served.
“In 1983, President Ronald Reagan said, ‘Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us,’” Beaulieu said.
“We thank those people for their service, and we would ask that this weekend as you go about your busy weekend activities, if you see someone you know is a vet, take the time to shake their hands and thank them for their service.”
Town Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz, who organized the ceremony, later shared her thoughts about the event with The Daily News.
“I think the thing that’s most special about it is that we’re here and we’re celebrating them today, but they’re such an important part of the fabric of our community,” Roketenetz said. “They are the people we sit next to at church, they are the people that we’re doing book sales with, they are the people that we have our celebrations with, and they are the people that we honor day in and day out. I think overall, it was a great showing.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.