SALISBURY — Liquor license and arcade license renewal fees have been cut in half for 2021 by the town's selectmen.
Selectmen reviewed the town's licensing fees for alcoholic beverage servers and arcades Dec. 14.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told the board members that license fee revenue brings in roughly $118,000 each year, approximately $85,000 of which comes from liquor licenses.
Harrington added that restaurants and bars, including Salisbury Sports Pub, requested a reduction in licensing fees for 2021.
"The reason we are having this discussion is because of the impact COVID-19 has had on certain businesses, particularly those who serve alcohol," he said. "But also those who have arcades."
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott said the board looked at reducing licensing fees for other area businesses but settled on restaurants and bars, which the pandemic hit the hardest.
"Those were the ones most affected by COVID," Ray-Parrott said. "I think it is going to be really important for us to be able to do something like that."
Selectman Wilma McDonald agreed.
"Those were the ones that took the biggest hit last year," McDonald said.
Selectman Chuck Takesian also supported the measure.
"It has been a tough year, particularly for the restaurants," Takesian said. "They really got hit hard. We also know that the arcades were closed for certainly a longer amount of time."
Selectmen then voted unanimously to reduce the annual renewal fee for all-beverage liquor licenses from $3,000 to $1,500.
The seasonal, all-beverage renewal fee has been lowered from $2,500 to $1,250, and the beer and wine license renewal fee has dropped to $750 after costing $1,500.
Selectmen voted, with Donna Abdulla abstaining, to drop arcade licensing fees from $1,000 to $500. Abdulla is a co-owner of Joe's Playland at Salisbury Beach.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
